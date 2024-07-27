Massachusetts man dreams about lottery ticket, wins big

A Massachusetts man is glad he followed his dreams – in the most literal sense of the phrase.

Howard Kendall Jr., of Plymouth, Massachusetts, recently won a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery's "$4,000,000 Diamonds" instant win game, said a July 19 release posted on the Massachusetts State Lottery's website.

Plymouth is a town in Massachusetts located about 40 miles south of Boston.

The night before Kendall won, he had a dream that he had bought a ticket for the $4,000,000 Diamonds game, he told the state lottery's website.

The next day, he took it as a sign that he should buy a ticket for real, and purchased the $10 instant game ticket at his local 7-Eleven store, said the Massachusetts State Lottery.

When he collected his prize on July 18, he opted for the lump sum cash option, said the lottery's website, meaning he netted a prize of $650,000, before taxes.

With his winnings, Kendall told the Massachusetts State Lottery that he plans on helping out his children and grandchildren.

The $4,000,000 Diamonds game has one $4 million top prize remaining, said the lottery's website. Three additional $1 million prizes, along with 85 $10,000 prizes, and thousands of other prizes ranging from $10 to $1,000 are also available.

The overall odds of winning any prize in the game are 1 in 3.48, said the Massachusetts State Lottery. The odds of winning the top prize are 4,032,000.

This is not the first time in recent months that a dream has led to a big lottery win.

In late April, a North Carolina man bought a lottery ticket after his sister had a dream that he had "found a bunch of gold," FOX Business previously reported.

David Atwell, of Kannapolis, North Carolina, went ahead and bought a ticket – and won the $837,187 jackpot in the Cash 5 drawing on Saturday, April 27.

"I guess dreams do come true," he told the North Carolina Education Lottery.