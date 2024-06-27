100-year-old New Jersey woman still works 50 hours a week at family business: 'My faith is the whole thing'

A centenarian from New Jersey who still works more than 50 hours a week is sharing what keeps her going as she continues employment at her family's business.

Miriam Todd, age 100, said her faith has always been her guide.

"My faith is the whole thing," Todd, a resident of Stratford, told FOX Business.

"God's got a plan and a purpose, and I'm here to serve it. So that's my basis for everything. People say I'm lucky. No, I am blessed with a lot of energy that I can get up at home in the morning and go to work."

Todd’s parents opened Nehlig's Furniture in Stratford in 1929.

Todd said that when she was a young girl, she distributed circulars around town.

"We went door-to-door," Todd said. "That was early on, but we got paid being part of the business."

When she graduated from high school in 1941, Todd's father wanted her to work somewhere else for one year before joining the family business, she said.

She did that and returned to handle the bookkeeping at Nehlig’s in 1942 before getting married in 1944.

Todd and her husband moved away for a short time, until he was called to serve overseas in World War II.

"I worked here and he came home in ’46, and we had our first baby," Todd said.

"I was blessed that I could stay home with my children and raise them. And in 1975, I came back full time."

Though her main role has always been bookkeeping and accounting, Todd enjoys interacting with customers.

"Our customers are like our family. My parents celebrated their 50th anniversary for the business they had — and it was emphasized to us that customers are family."

Customer satisfaction is the key — and putting customers first is always the goal, she said.

"The customer is No. 1," Todd said. "That was my dad's philosophy. The customer coming through this front door is our boss. We have to know it. We are not here to sell them anything. We are here to help them buy what they want to buy. And that works."

That’s why, Todd believes, Nehlig’s is now selling furniture to fourth generation buyers — from fourth generation store owners.

"It's a wonderful thing to be able to work with my son and my grandchildren every day," Todd said.

"My two grandchildren are here every day, my grandson and my granddaughter. And we are here 50 hours a week or more."

Bob Todd said his mother's legacy has set the foundation for the business.

"Any business is a tough business today," he told FOX Business.

"There are lots of challenges. We're 95 years old in July, and if you treat people right, they’ll come back. But it's worked for us and I think that's what keeps us in business. For us, to be doing business with the fourth generation, it's amazing," Bob Todd added.

Going to work with family members every day for decades might not be for everyone — but the Todds agree it works for them.

"We have a beautiful loving relationship," Miriam Todd said.

"And when problems come up, we iron it out. They’re going on the way my parents wanted us to — with just love."

Faith is a big part of what his mother has given to the family, Bob Todd said.

"She's instilled God in my life and [I] thank God for that," he said.

"And I thank him every day for her. The foundation is there that she set for us and naturally she's an inspiration for all of us. The way she can work and do things is amazing."

Miriam Todd said she believes a few lifestyle practices have helped to keep her fit.

"I do try to eat right and sleep right," she said.

"No drinking, no smoking. Things that are detrimental, I’ve avoided. But [being] blessed is what it's all about."

At 100 years old, there’s simply no lack of energy, said Todd, who lives with her son.

"I'm an early riser," she said. "So like this morning, I fixed the cauliflower for dinner tonight. I do my cooking in the morning because by the time we close here at 7 and go home, I don't want to start cooking dinner."

Bob Todd said his mother is an inspiration to their entire family.

"This woman just keeps on going," Bob Todd said. "Her energy is unbelievable. The wheels have slowed down a little bit, but not her brain wheel. Her brain wheel is still as sharp as a tack."

The family threw a big 100th birthday celebration, complete with her children, and visits from dear friends from throughout her life who came from near and far.

A longtime customer made her a special birthday cake decorated with chocolate furniture, while another friend sent her 100 roses to commemorate 100 years of life.

Oakland Baptist Church, celebrating 120 years of its own, also recognized Todd’s birthday — and the mayor presented a proclamation to them both.

When she’s not working, at church or cooking for the family, Todd enjoys swimming and also cheering on her favorite major league baseball team, the Phillies.

"Especially Bohm on third," she said.