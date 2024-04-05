Mom quits full-time job to enter online giveaways, says ‘it’s an absolute buzz’ to win $35K in prizes

A mom of two is playing her odds … for a living.

Rebecca MacBain is a stay-at-home mom who started entering giveaways and online competitions while on maternity leave in 2016.

The 37-year-old said the first competition she won was for a hamper full of baby products and clothes. That's when she was on maternity leave, she told SWNS — so the timing couldn't have been better.

‘QUIT-TOK’ GOES VIRAL AMONG YOUNGER WORKERS AS JOB EXPERTS CAUTION AGAINST PUBLIC PRONOUNCEMENTS

"I had a eureka moment when I was on maternity leave and had a bit of extra time," she said.

After MacBain returned to work, she said child care was costing her over $800 a month, so she decided to quit her job to be a stay-at-home mom while entering these online giveaways.

"It’s an absolute buzz — it doesn’t matter if it’s a big prize or little prize," the Lancashire, England, resident noted to SWNS.

Now, MacBain said she spends about two hours each day entering 100 competitions while her youngest child naps.

AVERAGE COST OF AN AMERICAN HOME IN THE DECADE YOU WERE BORN, FROM 1940S TO PRESENT DAY

Over the last seven years of entering competitions through Facebook pages, newsletters and websites, she has accumulated over $35,000 in prize winnings, she reported.

Some of the most memorable items she’s received, she said, include a roughly $1,000 luxury suit for her husband, plus other clothes as well as toys and pet products.

Her favorite prize, however, was a trip to the Isle of Man, which sits in the Irish Sea.

"It was just beautiful, and the company that ran it paid for everything — food, the cabin on the ferry, all the kids’ activities — it was a wonderful few days away," she told SWNS.

HISTORIC WASHINGTON DC HOME THAT'S WELCOMED PRESIDENTS BIDEN, OBAMA CLINTON IS FOR SALE AT $10M

MacBain said she's also won trips to Poland and to Italy.

"It’s helping to improve my lifestyle."

"It’s given me the opportunity to do things we wouldn’t usually be able to do, so it’s helping to improve my lifestyle," she said.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Although MacBain said the prizes aren’t life-changing, they have allowed her and her family to travel to places they might not have been able to see without the extra help, she said.

"Without it, we probably wouldn’t be able to afford to go on [vacation] or on extra days out, so it helps fund that," she said.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

MacBain said she's met many other competitors online and mostly enters prize drawings through the "Lucky Learners" page on Facebook.

FOX Business reached out to MacBain for further comment.