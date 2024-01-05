New York man launches bourbon brand in honor of toddler daughter who suffered a stroke

A New York father has turned a tragic memory into a lifelong dream — and it's all thanks to his adorable baby.

Josh Mahan, founder of Fat Baby Bourbon located in Glenville, New York, had always had a passion for creating his own spirit, he said — so five years ago he decided to make that dream a reality.

When he was in the midst of creating his company, his wife, Rachel Mahan, became pregnant with their daughter, Pepper.

TEXAS MOM BUILDS SENSORY PLAY KITS IN KITCHEN AFTER DAUGHTER'S DIAGNOSIS, SEES 330% GROWTH: 'SKY IS THE LIMIT'

At only two days old, Pepper suffered a major stroke.

"It kind of totally rocked our world. We were really a mess for a while as we were trying to sort through all that," Josh Mahan told Fox News Digital.

Doctors told the parents their daughter would not be able to walk or even talk — but in spite of the obstacles they were prepared to face, Pepper overcame all the odds.

"They call her a miracle baby," said Josh Mahan.

BOURBON BONANZA: BUFFALO TRACE CELEBRATES FILLING EIGHT MILLIONTH BARREL OF BOURBON SINCE PROHIBITION

Their baby was not only a miracle, but she was also "a very fat little baby" — which served as the inspiration for the bourbon company's name.

"We named it as a tribute to her and her fighting spirit," the founder said.

It's all about "overcoming the odds and, honestly, cherishing the moments that you have," he added.

The couple realized they needed to focus their energy on something they could control, given that the health of their daughter was completely out of their control.

FOUR BRANCHES BOURBON CELEBRATES NATIONAL BOURBON DAY BY TELLING STORIES OF THOSE WHO HAVE SERVED

"I just kind of came together to channel all that trauma and heartache into something beautiful," said wife and mom Amy Mahan.

"Having something to refocus, a creative outlet, was very helpful to bring us back up every time we went down."

Pepper's health journey and the creation of a new company were two simultaneous challenges.

Josh Mahan really wanted to create something that could play a role in creating lasting memories and sipping a bourbon with friends or family is one way to do that, he suggested.

NEW BOB DYLAN BOURBON, 'DEFINITIVE' 608-PAGE BIOGRAPHY SLATED FOR JOINT OCTOBER RELEASE

The popularity of craft spirits, specifically bourbon, has increased over the years and the New York resident wanted to get involved in some way, he said.

"We didn't know the messaging or the story we wanted with it, and then it organically merged with the trauma at the time," Rachel Mahan added.

While there are many different craft bourbons on the market, Josh Mahan found that he always gravitated toward the spirits, wines or other liquors with a personal aspect to the product.

MEET THE AMERICAN WHO TAUGHT JACK DANIEL TO MAKE WHISKEY: NEAREST GREEN, TENNESSEE SLAVE AND MASTER DISTILLER

"I think that connection, that emotional connection, that you get behind the makers of one of these products is really what makes the difference," he said.

"We have our own little unique story, and we hope that people appreciate the positive vibe of hope that's behind it and means something to them … Maybe it will be near and dear to their hearts, like it is to ours."

While it has been scary to put their passion out there for the world to try, he said, the Mahan family found it to be a surreal moment when their product officially launched.

Now, as the company grows, Josh Mahan has gotten more of his family involved and hopes to one day pass it along to the product's inspiration, Pepper.

JIM BEAM INVESTS $400M TO RAMP UP BOURBON PRODUCTION

He said he recognizes that this is a team effort and he's thankful for his wife's extra push as he pursued his passion.

"We are in it together. One way or the other, I'm doing the core focus of the work for the company," he said.

"I can't do that without her doing all the rest of it as far as juggling family stresses and problems."

"If she doesn't have buy-in and really want to do it, then it's not right for me to do it."

Pepper's health battle is still going on — but in her honor, the Mahans said they are grateful to spend time working on their family-focused product.

The team at Fat Baby Bourbon shared a favorite recipe using the inspired spirit.

Butter Baby Old Fashioned

Ingredients

4 dashes Angostura bitters

1/4 ounce brown sugar syrup (equal parts brown sugar to water)

1 orange peel

1 Luxardo maraschino cherry

2 ounces brown butter-infused bourbon

Garnish: 2 orange peels

Garnish: Luxardo maraschino cherry

Directions

In a rocks glass, muddle the bitters, brown sugar syrup, orange peel and cherry.

Add the bourbon and 1 large ice cube and stir until well-chilled.

Garnish with an orange peel "rose" by rolling 2 swaths of orange peels with a Luxardo maraschino cherry inside.

For the brown butter-infused bourbon

Begin by slowly browning 1/2 cup of unsalted butter in a saucepan until it reaches a rich, toasty hue and exudes a delightful nutty fragrance.

Once the butter has achieved this desirable state, remove it from the heat and allow it to cool down.

Next, take a 750 mL bottle of Fat Baby bourbon, and pour it into a plastic container.

Gently incorporate the cooled brown butter into the bourbon, ensuring a thorough mix.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Leave this concoction uncovered until it has cooled entirely and the butter has solidified, floating to the surface of the container. Now, transfer the mixture to the freezer, allowing it to freeze.

Once frozen, skim off any solidified elements, and then meticulously strain the liquid through cheesecloth to eliminate all remaining solids.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Seal the container with a lid, label it with the contents and date, and store it.

"Your brown butter-infused bourbon will remain good for several weeks," said the company.