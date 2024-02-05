Top 10 US cities for football fans ahead of Super Bowl LVIII — Did your hometown make the list?

Super Bowl LVIII takes place on Sunday, Feb. 11, in Las Vegas — with the reigning champion Kansas City Chiefs team taking on the San Francisco 49ers.

For football fans everywhere, Super Bowl Sunday is easily one of the most exciting days — and this year’s match-up is expected to be nothing less than that.

Whether fans of the sport watch the annual championship game at home with friends or out on the town, some cities are known to be better for football festivities than others.

HERE'S WHICH US CITIES ARE THE BEST FOR SINGLES TO MINGLE AHEAD OF VALENTINE'S DAY

WalletHub announced its list of the top 10 cities for football fans ahead of the 58th Super Bowl Sunday occurrence.

The company said in a press release that it compared 249 U.S. cities on 21 metrics including pro football and college football — then categorized the cities based on large, medium and small size.

Large cities were classified as those with more than 300,000 people, medium cities had between 100,000 and 300,000 people, and small cities had fewer than 100,000 people.

Some scaling factors include the number of NFL championship wins in a city, the number of NFL coaches in the last 10 seasons, college football fan engagement and college football stadium capacity, among others.

SUPER BOWL FANS HAVE A CHANE TO SNAG SOME CASH BY RATING EVERY SINGLE COMMERICAL THAT AIRS

WalletHub analyst Cassandra Happe said in a media statement that deciding which cities were the best for football fans came down to a few key factors.

"Deciding the best football cities ultimately comes down to a combination of how successful the cities’ teams are, how easy it is for spectators to enjoy games and how dedicated the local fanbase is," she said.

See if your big city made the top 10 list — here's the list, counting down from 10 to 1.

10. Kansas City, Missouri

9. San Francisco, California

BEER BRAND OFFERS FANS $500 TO BE FEATURED IN ‘CHILL TRAIN’ SUPER BOWL LVIII CAMPAIGN AD

8. New Orleans, Louisiana

7. Miami, Florida

6. New York, New York

"Deciding the best football cities ultimately comes down to a combination of how successful the cities’ teams are, how easy it is for spectators to enjoy games and how dedicated the local fanbase is."

5. Boston, Massachusetts

4. Los Angeles, California

3. Green Bay, Wisconsin

TOP 10 BEST CITIES FOR FOODIES ANNOUNCED IN RECENT STUDY: ARE YOUR FAVORITE LOCATIONS HERE?

2. Dallas, Texas

1. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

WalletHub named Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, home of the Steelers, as the best city for football fans.

The company noted it was due in part to the NFL team's six Super Bowl titles — tied with the New England Patriots for the most wins ever.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

The city also took the No. 1 spot due to its large stadium capacity at over 68,000 seats, and for having some of the most engaged football fans in the country, according to WalletHub.

Dallas, Texas, came in at No. 2 thanks to being the home of the Dallas Cowboys — the most valuable football franchise in the country.

WalletHub said the Cowboys have the second-highest Super Bowl wins and have one of the most popular teams due to ticket sale success and fan engagement.

Home of the Green Bay Packers, Green Bay, Wisconsin, placed at No. 3 on the list for the best U.S. cities for football fans.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Green Bay was appreciated for its Lambeau Field stadium, which can hold over 81,000 of the most supportive fans.

Near the bottom of the list for the big city category was Louisville, Kentucky; Honolulu, Hawaii; and Raleigh, North Carolina.