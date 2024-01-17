Super Bowl fans have a chance to snag some cash by rating every single commercial that airs

Calling all NFL football fans.

One lucky fan will have the chance to win some cash while watching commercials all through Super Bowl LVIII, courtesy of a sports betting company.

Pickswise announced in a press release that it's looking to hire someone to watch every single Super Bowl LVIII commercial and rate the commercials based on certain criteria.

The brand said it wants one extra-observant individual to sit and watch all the ads throughout the Feb. 11, 2024, broadcast and pick their top 10 favorites.

For the work, the person will receive a $500 DoorDash gift card, a 65" 4K television and $2,000 in cash, according to the company.

The brand also wants the individual to host an epic Super Bowl watch party while judging the commercials based on a few key criteria.

First, Pickswise wants to know the entertainment impact of the commercial — how entertaining and engaging was the commercial? And did it hold your attention?

Next, it wants to know if the commercial was creative and innovative, if it created social media buzz after airing and if it even caused emotional reactions among the roomful of football lovers.

Lastly, the company wants the individual to judge the commercial on its coolness — were there any celebrity cameos worth noting?

Those looking to apply for the job must be a resident of the United States, at least 18 years of age and cannot be affiliated with the betting company, which is based in New York and is part of Spotlight Sports Group.

The company noted that all applicants will be entered into a random draw — and the winner will be chosen from there.

This isn’t the only company looking to spice up Super Bowl LVIII watch parties this year, however.

BetUS, another sports betting company, announced the chance to have a Travis Kelce lookalike visit your Super Bowl watch party on Feb. 11.

For the cost of $1,500, fans of Taylor Swift’s boyfriend can get a Travis Kelce lookalike to make a party appearance, take pictures with fans, answer any NFL or football related questions and more.

Those interested in applying for the Super Bowl commercial rating gig can visit pickswise.com for more information.