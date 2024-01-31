Here's which US cities are the best for singles to mingle ahead of Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is typically viewed as a day filled with love — or a cloudy day looming over singles’ minds.

Fifty-seven percent of single adults are not interested in a relationship or casual dating right now, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

But the holiday centered around spreading and receiving love is celebrated each February 14, and a new study suggests there are certain states that are better for singles than others.

WalletHub compared over 182 U.S. cities across three main categories: economics, fun and recreation, and dating opportunities.

Within those categories, 35 other key indicators went into the list of the best cities for singles, including average restaurant meal cost, average cocktail price, movie costs, job growth rate, housing affordability, weather, safety — and even the average monthly fitness club fee.

Counting down to the best, the top 10 cities for singles are …

10. Portland, Oregon

9. Tucson, Arizona

8. Madison, Wisconsin

7. Tampa, Florida

6. Reno, Nevada

5. Austin, Texas

4. Atlanta, Georgia

3. Denver, Colorado

2. Las Vegas, Nevada

1. Seattle, Washington

WalletHub named Seattle, Washington, the best city to be single in the U.S. for a few reasons.

The company said the city has good options in terms of restaurants, social clubs and venues to meet other singles.

It also noted that Seattle is one of the fastest-growing cities in the country and has one of the highest median annual household incomes, at just over $70,000.

The one downfall, WalletHub noted, was that the city is far from the cheapest.

WalletHub analyst Cassandra Happe told Fox News Digital that the company found "many cities that performed well in terms of fun and recreation did not fare as well in the economic category."

She continued, "Our study has pinpointed some of the best cities for singles seeking thrilling experiences and romantic opportunities."

Coming in second place was Las Vegas, Nevada — which WalletHub said is high on the list due to its diverse nightlife options and low crime rate in relation to other cities.

Shockingly, Las Vegas has one of the lowest average beer prices in the U.S., making it a good spot for a date night.

Denver, Colorado, also made the top three cities for singles to live in due to its large number of parks and fitness centers.

Over 90% of the Denver population, WalletHub also said, has broadband internet and a smartphone, meaning it might be a great city to meet a significant other through a dating app.

Other interesting cities on the list included San Diego, California, at number 15; Chicago, Illinois, at number 22; and Salt Lake City, Utah, at number 33.

Cities near the bottom of the list, making them some of the worst places to live if single, included Little Rock, Arkansas, at number 174, Glendale, California, at number 179 and lastly Columbia, Maryland, at number 182.

Other findings from the study included the highest percent of singles — which went to Burlington, Vermont; Detroit, Michigan; and Cleveland, Ohio.