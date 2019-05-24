United Airlines reportedly scraps more Boeing Max flights into early August

United Airlines on Friday reportedly pulled the plug on more flights that were scheduled with Boeing 737 Max planes.

The jets – which were grounded in March after a deadly Ethiopian Airlines crash – were dropped from the company’s schedule into early August – an extension to their prior round of cancelations into early July – United said, according to The Associated Press.

The move will reportedly trigger roughly 2,400 canceled flights in the coming months.

Earlier this week, United Chief Executive Officer Oscar Munoz vowed that the company will be flexible for customers booked on the Boeing jets once the planes return to the skies, according to Reuters.

“We will make it very transparent that you are on that type of aircraft and if people need any kind of adjustments we will absolutely re-book them in any way, shape or form,” Munoz said.

Following the deadly crash, as well as another in Indonesia a few months earlier, Boeing started making changes to flight-control software that investigators believe played a role in the incidents, The Associated Press reported. The two flights killed a combined 346 people.

The company is reportedly expected to soon formally submit its changes and a proposal for additional pilot training to the Federal Aviation Administration for approval.

Fox Business' Joe Willilams and The Associated Press contributed to this report.