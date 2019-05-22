United CEO reportedly vows to be flexible for customers on Boeing 737 MAX flights

The top United Airlines executive on Wednesday reportedly vowed that the company will be flexible for customers booked on Boeing’s 737 MAX jets once the planes return to the skies.

Chief Executive Officer Oscar Munoz addressed the matter following an investors meeting, Reuters reported.

“We will make it very transparent that you are on that type of aircraft and if people need any kind of adjustments we will absolutely re-book them in any way, shape or form,” Munoz said.

The planes were reportedly pulled from service around the world in March after the Ethiopian Airlines crash that killed everyone on board.

In regards to when the planes will fly again, Munoz told reporters that the company will take into consideration how fliers view the aircraft’s safety. Acquiring the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) authorization won’t be the only factor, he said.