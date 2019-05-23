Boeing and FAA did not put safety first: Former NTSB chairman

Boeing 737 Max jets remain grounded as the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) met with civil aviation authorities from around the world Thursday looking to regain confidence in federal safety procedures.

Continue Reading Below

“They've lost the confidence of the international aviation organizations across the world,” former NTSB Chair James Hall told FOX Business’ Liz Claman on Thursday.

An investigation into two 737 Boeing Max fatal crashes show that even regulators were not keeping both eyes open.

James said the FAA has not been helpful in winning back the public’s trust.

“They have not been transparent with the problems encountered with this aircraft through the two accidents,” he said on "Countdown to the Closing Bell." “Congress need to look at how this occurred and ensure that there is new leadership and effective leadership to put us back where we began this saga with the FAA as the gold standard.”

Advertisement

United Airlines CEO Oscar Muñoz told shareholders he is confident Boeing will fix the airplane’s issues, promising to be the first one on a 737 Max flight once regulators give the green light.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

However, some Boeing whistleblowers are not sure with one retired staffer telling the New York Times that you cannot pay him enough to get on any Boeing aircraft over the unsafe conditions he witnessed while working as a quality manager in the Charleston, South Carolina facility.