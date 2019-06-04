McDonald's to accept foreign money for ‘worldwide favorites’ menu items in one-day event

Got some foreign money lying around from a past trip? McDonald's on Monday unveiled a way for you to spend it.

The fast-food chain is letting customers “exchange one piece of foreign currency for any one Worldwide Favorites menu item” on Thursday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. local time, the company said in a news release.

The “Worldwide Favorites” menu, which will be available starting Wednesday for a limited time, includes the Stroopwafel McFlurry from The Netherlands, the Grand McExtreme Bacon Burger from Spain, the Tomato Mozzarella Chicken Sandwich from Canada and Cheesy Bacon Fries from Australia.

“To welcome these new flavors, we created the McDonald’s International Currency Exchange event,” McDonald’s Director of Communications Molly McKenna said. “This unique event provides our customers with an international experience that only a brand with our global scale could create, all without having to hop on a plane.”

International money “of any value” will be accepted in exchange for one of the new options and the offer is limited to one per person, McDonald's said.

Fox Business’ Thomas Barrabi contributed to this report.