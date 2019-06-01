Chipotle offers one-day deal for nurses, says they’re ‘some of the most hardworking individuals’

Chipotle announced that they’re running a special deal for nurses next week as a “token of appreciation” for their work in the health care field.

Continue Reading Below

The restaurant chain is hosting a buy-one-get-one-free deal that’s just for nurses on June 4 at their establishments in the U.S. and Canada, they said in a news release on Wednesday.

Acknowledging the often atypical work schedules some nurses may have, Chipotle said they’re running the deal “from open to close.”

"We know that nurses are some of the most hardworking individuals and Chipotle wants to do its part to recognize these dedicated professionals who are helping to cultivate a better world," Laurie Schalow, Chipotle’s chief corporate reputation officer, said in a statement.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg CMG CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC. 659.97 -18.03 -2.66%

Advertisement

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX BUSINESS APP

Any nurse who shows up to Chipotle with their valid nursing license or ID can score a free burrito, burrito bowl, salad, or taco order when they buy an entrée that’s the same price or more, the company said.