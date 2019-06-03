Coca-Cola to give $10G prize for Freestyle mix contest

Anyone who’s ever made their own unique soda combination using a Coca-Cola Freestyle machine now has the chance to share their recipe with the rest of the country -- and win $10,000.

The company announced it’s “Make Your Mix” contest on social media Saturday. The winner will receive the prize money and have their combination featured on Coca-Cola Freestyle machines across the U.S.

“Think you’ve got a mix worth $10,000? Here’s your chance to show it off. Create a one-of-a-kind Coca-Cola® Freestyle® mix to share with the world. If your mix wins, you’ll have bragging rights and an extra $10,000,” the contest site said.

Contestants must post their recipe (or a description) and a picture of their blend or “something that inspired your mix” on Twitter or Instagram with the hashtag: “#MakeYourMix,” according to the contest rules.

The recipe, however, cannot be more than three components and all parts have to be from a Coca-Cola Freestyle machine.

The deadline to enter is June 30. Five finalists will be chosen by a “panel of qualified judges” who will be announced between July 15 and Aug. 25. Each of the five finalists will receive a $100 prize, according to the rules.

On Aug. 26, the finalists’ mixes will be featured online and at Freestyle machines, where people will be able to taste and vote for their favorite until the Nov. 4 voting deadline.

The contest is just a way to formalize what people are already doing, Coca-Cola Freestyle’s marketing director Sarah Greenberg Sachs told CNBC Make It.

“We just really wanted to reward consumers for doing something that they’re already doing, being creative, experimenting and mixing the brands they love,” Greenberg Sachs told the outlet.

In May, Coca-Cola announced it would be bringing back New Coke for a limited time ahead of the season 3 premiere of Netflix series “Stranger Things,” which will feature the product throughout the season. The third season of the series will take place in the summer of 1985, the same year Coca-Cola changed its formula and launched New Coke only to receive a barrage of complaints within days.

The product flopped among consumers and was pulled from shelves 79 days after its debut. Now, the soda giant believes the revival will be a viral hit among consumers.

Fox Business’ Katherine Lam and The Associated Press contributed to this report.