McDonald's 'worldwide favorites' brings international menu to US stores

McDonald’s will bring international menu favorites to U.S. customers this summer as the fast-food chain attempts to lure customers back to stores.

The “Worldwide Favorites” menu includes the Stroopwafel McFlurry from The Netherlands, the Grand McExtreme Bacon Burger from Spain, the Tomato Mozzarella Chicken Sandwich from Canada and Cheesy Bacon Fries from Australia. McDonald’s said the items will be available starting June 5 for a limited time.

“We know our U.S. customers are curious about McDonald’s international menu items. Because we are always innovating our menu, we are thrilled to leverage our global scale and offer popular flavors from around the world next month,” said Linda VanGosen, McDonald’s vice president of menu innovation. “We are committed to creating everyday feel-good moments for customers no matter what McDonald’s restaurant they walk into anywhere in the world.”

McDonald’s has tinkered with its menu in recent months in a bid to streamline operations and offset a decline in customer traffic. The company posted strong sales in the fourth quarter of 2018, but noted that traffic fell 2 percent in fiscal 2018 compared to the previous year. McDonald’s has raised menu prices to address the trend.

The company announced last month that it would phase out its premium “signature crafted” hamburgers to focus on simpler quarter-pounder options. Executive have said the premium items slowed down drive-thru times.

McDonald’s new “Worldwide Favorites” can be viewed below.

Spain -- Grand McExtreme Bacon Fries

The Netherlands -- Stroopwafel McFlurry

Canada -- Tomato Mozzarella Chicken Sandwich

Australia -- Cheesy Bacon Fries