GM-UAW strike means layoffs for more workers

General Motors laid off 415 more workers in Mexico after a nationwide strike by U.S. workers passed the three-week mark, a GM spokesperson told FOX Business on Monday.

Continue Reading Below

Some workers are taking vacation time during the furlough, while others who have don’t have any remaining time off will receive only a portion of their pay, FOX Business has learned.

GM has partially stopped production at its Ramos Arizpe propulsion plan, Reuters reported. GM had already laid off roughly 6,000 workers in Mexico at another facility in Silao, Mexico.

The strike has also affected workers in Canada.

FOX Business' Grady Trimble contributed to this report.