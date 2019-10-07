Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Industries

GM-UAW strike means layoffs for more workers

By FOXBusiness
close
FOX Business' Grady Trimble on the current status of the GM UAW strike now entering week four.video

GM talks at an impasse

FOX Business' Grady Trimble on the current status of the GM UAW strike now entering week four.

General Motors laid off 415 more workers in Mexico after a nationwide strike by U.S. workers passed the three-week mark, a GM spokesperson told FOX Business on Monday.

Continue Reading Below

Some workers are taking vacation time during the furlough, while others who have don’t have any remaining time off will receive only a portion of their pay, FOX Business has learned.

GM has partially stopped production at its Ramos Arizpe propulsion plan, Reuters reported. GM had already laid off roughly 6,000 workers in Mexico at another facility in Silao, Mexico.

MORE FROM FOXBUSINESS.COM...

GM-UAW TALKS RESUME AFTER UNION SAYS NEGOTIATIONS TOOK 'TURN FOR THE WORSE'
UAW OFFICIAL BEGINS LEAVE OF ABSENCE FOLLOWING CORRUPTION CHARGES

The strike has also affected workers in Canada.

FOX Business' Grady Trimble contributed to this report.