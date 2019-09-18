GM temporarily laying off around 1,200 workers due to UAW strike

General Motors said Wednesday that it will temporarily lay off approximately 1,200 workers in Canada as the United Auto Workers strike stretches into its third day, GM confirmed to FOX Business.

Workers at GM's final assembly in Oshawa, Canada, were told to stay home on Wednesday to slash production of GM pickup trucks, CBC reported. GM plants in the U.S. aren't operating because of the strike and are not sending the Oshawa plant the parts it needs.

General Motors called the United Auto Workers decision to strike Sunday "disappointing," saying it presented a "strong offer."

