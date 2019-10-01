Expand / Collapse search
GM closes pickup truck factory due to UAW strike

By FOXBusiness
UAW strike is hitting a Michigan GMC dealership hard, owner says

Clift Buick-GMC owner Gary Clift discusses how the ongoing UAW auto-strike is causing a delay in receiving car parts for his dealership

A parts shortage caused by a strike by the United Auto Workers union has forced General Motors to shut down its pickup truck and transmission factories in Silao, Mexico.

Spokesman Dan Flores confirmed that production at the factories ended Tuesday morning. He did not know how many workers are affected.

The plant shutdown means that GM has lost any new supplies of its light-duty Chevrolet Silverado, the company's top-selling U.S. vehicle. Earlier GM had to close a Mexican engine plant and an assembly plant in Canada.

The strike by UAW members against GM continued into a third week on Monday.

"The parties worked all weekend addressing the complex issues before them, but have not reached a tentative agreement yet. Negotiations will resume first thing Monday morning and we will continue to look for solutions to reach an agreement," UAW said on Sunday.

This week, striking employees can begin collecting $250 a week in strike pay that breaks down to $50 per weekday. That comes to $6.25 an hour, below the federal minimum wage of $7.25.

FOX Business' Ken Martin and the Associated Press contributed to this report.