Ford issues recall for 327,000 previously serviced F-150, Super Duty trucks

Ford Motor Co. on Wednesday issued a safety recall for roughly 327,000 trucks over potential issues with the vehicles that can lead to overheating or fires.

Continue Reading Below

The announcement affects Ford F-150 trucks from 2015 to 2019 and Super Duty vehicles from 2017 to 2019 that were inspected and serviced after a separate December recall spurred by potential fire concerns.

The most recent safety notification addresses potential damage to the engine block heater cable splice connectors. Such cables are used to keep trucks warmer in the winter to make ignition easier. The connector, Ford say, may have “inadvertently become damaged” during service.

“Dealers will disable the vehicle’s engine block heater cable by cutting off the plug end prongs and sealing the end cap with silicone sealant. Customers will be notified when an engine block replacement cable is available,” the company wrote in a statement.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg F FORD MOTOR COMPANY 9.28 +0.07 +0.76%

Advertisement

The issue has caused one fire in the U.S. and one in Canada, according to Ford.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS AP

The affected F-150 were manufactured at the Kansas City assembly plant, while the Super Duty trucks were produced at Ford’s Kentucky plant.