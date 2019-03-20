Ford to invest billions in Michigan plants for new electric, self-driving cars

Ford Motor Co. is investing billions of dollars in its Michigan plants and planning to hire hundreds of workers to produce the carmaker’s next-generation electric cars and autonomous driving vehicles.

As part of an $11.1 billion investment in emissions-free cars, the Dearborn, Michigan-based company's Flat Rock Assembly Plant will manufacture the “next-generation battery electric flexible architecture,” it said on Wednesday.

Ford did not specify which electric vehicles would be made there, but the pending line-up will follow the all-electric sports utility vehicle slated to be produced in Mexico for a 2020 release.

The carmaker will spend $850 million through 2023 to add a second shift at the plant, as well as to prepare for production of the next-generation Mustang. Ford expects the overall investment in southeast Michigan to create 900 new jobs through 2023.

“We’ve taken a fresh look at the growth rates of electrified vehicles and know we need to protect additional production capacity given our accelerated plans for fully electric vehicles,” said President Joe Hinrichs.

Ford’s first plant for self-driving vehicles will also be built in the region and production will begin in 2021 – putting the carmaker behind rivals like General Motors in the rush to develop autonomous driving technology.

“This plan allows us to adjust our investment spending to accommodate the pace of growth of this exciting new technology,” Hinrichs said.

Meanwhile, more than 3,000 Ford Explorer owners have warned federal regulators and the company that carbon monoxide gas may be slipping into the cabin, according to a report from Bloomberg News.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is investing the claims, but has not yet labeled it a safety defect, which would cost Ford potentially hundreds of millions of dollars to fix.

“All of our testing to date has shown these vehicles are safe. Ford’s investigation has not found carbon monoxide levels that exceed what people are exposed to every day. If an owner has concerns, they should contact their dealer for inspection,” a Ford spokesman said in an emailed statement.

In a 76-mile drive Bloomberg conducted with one Explorer owner, two carbon monoxide detectors showed little to no amounts of the gas.