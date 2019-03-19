Ford to increase large SUV production, add 550 jobs to assembly line

Ford announced on Tuesday it will be overhauling its SUV's production and adding jobs to the assembly line.

The move is aimed at speeding up assembly lines in order to meet the demand for the Ford Expedition, according to the Detroit Free Press.

Ford is planning to shift 550 workers from the Louisville Assembly Plant, where the automaker is building the Ford Escape, to the Kentucky Truck Plant in Louisville.

There are already 8,100 UAW workers at Kentucky Truck building the Expedition, Lincoln Navigator and F-Series Super Duty trucks, according to the report.

Ford’s goal is to go after the buyer who looks at full-size sport utility vehicles, such as the Chevy Tahoe, Chevy Suburban and GMC Yukon.

Retail sales of the Expedition rose 35 percent from 2017 to 2018

Workers have been told changes to the factory will begin in July.