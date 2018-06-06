Industrials

Native Americans rally in bid to save Arizona coal plant

Hundreds of miners and their relatives will join leaders from the Navajo Nation, the Hopi Tribe and the United Mine Workers to rally at the state Capitol to keep open the coal-fired Navajo Generating Station, which pumps water from the Colorado River to cities, tribes and farmers in Arizona.

