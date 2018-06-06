Industrials

A Chicago-based company said Thursday it is putting together a proposal to buy the coal-fueled Navajo Generating Station, a move that could forestall the plant's scheduled closure in late 2019 and save hundreds of jobs and funding for Native American tribes.
Ride-hailing service Uber has sent emails to customers and drivers urging them to reach out to the Honolulu City Council and criticize a bill that would place more restrictions on the transportation network company and similar operations.
Hundreds of miners and their relatives will join leaders from the Navajo Nation, the Hopi Tribe and the United Mine Workers to rally at the state Capitol to keep open the coal-fired Navajo Generating Station, which pumps water from the Colorado River to cities, tribes and farmers in Arizona.
Wisconsin officials say early tests have found no harmful chemicals after a spill near a frack sand mine sent millions of gallons of sludge into waterways.
General Electric has reduced its dividend only three times since 1899.
Narrow our trade surplus with the United States?
A Russian Soyuz space capsule carrying three astronauts from the International Space Station has landed in the steppes of Kazakhstan.
Already under fire for his combative trade policies, President Donald Trump on Friday intensified pressure on Canada, demanding that America's neighbor and close ally "open their markets and take down trade barriers."
President Donald Trump's administration is planning to impose tariffs on European steel and aluminum imports after failing to win concessions from the European Union, a move that could provoke retaliatory tariffs and inflame trans-Atlantic trade tensions.
U.S. stocks are mostly lower Thursday morning following big swings over the last two days.
The Latest on trade tensions between the United States and the European Union (all times local): 9:45 a.m.