Chipotle unveils new quarterly bonus program for hourly employees

Hourly employees working at Chipotle could see more money in their pockets each quarter — with the rollout of a new bonus program unveiled by the company on Tuesday.

Continue Reading Below

Chipotle laid out how teams can take part in the new system and said the added money could “result in a bonus worth one week’s pay,” which will equate to an employee’s average weekly pay per quarter, according to a news release. That means employees could make as much as “an extra month’s pay each year," the chain pointed out.

“To qualify for the quarterly bonus program, restaurant teams must meet certain criteria such as predetermined sales as well as cash flow and throughput goals,” the company said.

The program will help to entice and keep “top talent,” Chipotle said, noting it's on top of an existing annual crew bonus offered to employees based on tenure and who have worked at one of its establishments for at least a year.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX BUSINESS APP

Advertisement

"At Chipotle, we're not only looking to compete for the industry's best, we're looking to keep the industry's best," Marissa Andrada, Chipotle’s chief people officer, said. "Chipotle is about Cultivating a Better World, building a real community that works together to win together, and this bonus program provides a strategic investment in the people who make up the brand."

Chipotle also noted it gives employees plenty of opportunities to grow within the company. The chain, citing a sustainability report, said it promoted more than 13,600 people in 2018.