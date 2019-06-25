Chick-fil-A ranked first in customer satisfaction: report

Chick-fil-A has once again clinched the number one spot against other fast food restaurants in customer satisfaction, according to data released Tuesday from the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI).

The popular chain scored 86 out of 100, falling one percent from last year’s rating, ACSI said in a news release on its 2018-2019 Restaurant Report. This is the fourth year in a row that Chick-fil-A has held the top position.

In second place, ACSI ranked a “group of smaller fast food outlets” which received a score of 82. Panera Bread was third with 81, followed by a four-way tie between Arby’s, Chipotle, Papa John’s and Pizza Hut, which scored 80, ACSI said.

The overall fast food industry scored a 79, slipping more than one percent, according to ACSI.

“Overall, the fast food customer experience shows some deterioration as major chains focus on technology and menu upgrades to meet shifting consumer preferences,” ACSI said in the news release. “Fast food customers tend to be more price sensitive as well, and the industry sees a weakening in guest perceptions of value.”

Among the chains that fell equal to or below the average were Domino’s, Dunkin’ and Wendy’s, according to the news release. Meanwhile, “McDonald’s is stagnant at the low score of 69 for the fourth consecutive year,” ACSI said.

ACSI also ranked full-service restaurants, naming Texas Roadhouse as number one with a score of 83.

ACSI arrived at its findings following interviews with more than 23,000 randomly selected customers who were emailed between June 5, 2018 and May 27, 2019.

“Customers are asked to evaluate their recent experiences with the largest sit-down and fast food restaurants in terms of market share, plus an aggregate category consisting of 'all other'—and thus smaller—restaurants in those industries,” the news release said.

Fox Business’ Thomas Barrabi contributed to this report.