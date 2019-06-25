Personal incomes are growing the most in these states so far in 2019

article

States are experiencing a slowdown of growth in wages, though personal income in the U.S. increased in every state except one.

New data released by the Bureau of Economic Analysis Tuesday showed the wage growth slowing from a 4.1 percent increase in personal income during the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to the first quarter of 2019, which clocked in at 3.4 percent.

Personal incomes in every state increased, with the exception of South Dakota, where residents experienced record flooding in the spring.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ First-quarter personal income growth for 2019.

Below are the top ten states that saw the largest increase in personal income according to the data collected by the BEA.

10. GEORGIA

9. OREGON

8. SOUTH CAROLINA

7. ALASKA

6. IDAHO

5. NEW MEXICO

4. FLORIDA

3. MAINE

2. ARIZONA

1. WEST VIRGINIA