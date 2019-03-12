Boeing struggles to contain 737 MAX fallout as more countries suspend service

Countries and airlines are suspending use of Boeing Co.'s 737 MAX jets in droves as the Chicago-based manufacturer struggles to contain the fallout from two fatal crashes involving the recent update to its most popular jetliner.

The Federal Aviation Administration on Monday said it had no immediate plans to ground the aircraft and several U.S. airlines still operate the jet. Still, China, Australia, Ethiopia, Malaysia, Oman, Singapore and Indonesia have all suspended operations of the MAX 8 planes, as well as carriers including Aeromexico and Aerolineas Argentinas.

“The airline reiterates that it has full confidence in the safety of the fleet and that during the last year, it has operated the Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft in safe, reliable, and efficient conditions. Nevertheless, Aeromexico has decided to temporarily suspend the operation of its 6 Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft,” the company said in a statement.

Ethiopian regulators are currently investigating the cause of the Ethiopian Airlines crash that occured shortly after takeoff on Sunday and left all 157 people on board dead. The fatal incident comes just months after a 737 MAX 8 operated by Indonesia’s Lion Air also crashed during the initial lift.

While similar, investigators have not yet tied a direct link between the two events.

Boeing on Monday said it was continuing to work on updating the control software on the jets, including addressing the so-called “angle of attack” inputs – or the device that tracks lift to avoid stalling during takeoff – that is thought to have led to the Lion Air crash. It is expected to be deployed “in the coming weeks.”

“It is still early in the investigation, as we seek to understand the cause of the accident,” the manufacturer said of the Ethiopian Airlines crash.

Boeing delivered 350 of its 737 MAX jets through January 2019, with over 4,600 orders still unfilled.

The company’s stock sank 5.33 percent in Wall Street trading on Monday to $400.01, a decline that also took 152.77 points from the blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average.