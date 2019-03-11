These US airlines operate Boeing 737 Max jets

Following a deadly Ethiopian Airlines crash involving a 737 Max 8 jet over the weekend, some airlines and countries have at least temporarily grounded flights involving the Boeing aircraft – however, the U.S. has not.

Continue Reading Below

A number of U.S. carriers operate the Boeing Max series aircraft, including the Max 8 model, which was also involved in the Lion Air crash less than six months ago.

In a statement released on Sunday, Boeing expressed its sympathies for the families of the victims and said technicians will be traveling to the crash site to provide assistance as an investigation into the cause of the crash ensues.

Meanwhile, the 737 Max has orders for more than 5,000 aircraft, according to Boeing. More than 330 were delivered as of January. The average list price for the Max 8 is $117.1 million.

Southwest Airlines

Advertisement

Southwest Airlines operates 34 Boeing 737 Max 8 jetliners, the airlines confirmed to FOX Business in a statement.

Southwest Airlines was the first flight operator in North America to receive a 737 Max 8 delivery.

Shares of Southwest started Monday’s trading session in the red.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg LUV SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO. 51.25 -0.52 -1.00%

A spokesperson for the company said it is in contact with Boeing, but remains “confident in the safety and airworthiness of our entire fleet of more than 750 Boeing 737 aircraft.” It does not have plans to change its 737 Max operations.

American Airlines

American Airlines has 24 737 Max jets in its fleet.

The airline said it is closely monitoring the investigation, but remains fully confident in the aircraft and its staff.

Following the Lion Air crash, in which the jet is believed to have abruptly dived after incorrect readings from angle-of-attack sensors, American said in November it was unaware of issues related to new functions of Boeing’s 737 Max 8 jetliners.

United Airlines

The number of 737 Max jets in United Airlines’ fleet is 14 – though they are Max 9. United has no Max 8 aircraft in its fleet.

The company has made clear that the aircraft is safe and that its pilots are properly trained to fly the jet.

Air Canada

Air Canada has 24 737 Max jets in its fleet, which are available for select flights within North America and international routes, according to its website.

The company did not immediately return FOX Business’ request for comment regarding its plans to continue operating those aircraft.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

Other airlines that operate the jetliners are FlyDubai, Norwegian and WestJet.

China and Indonesia grounded all 737 Max 8 jets – meaning Air China, Lion Air and China South will not be flying theirs.