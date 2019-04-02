'Medicare-for-all' means 'Medicare for none,' Sen. Shelley Moore says

President Trump announced in a series of tweets that the Republican Party alternative to the Affordable Care Act will not be introduced until after the 2020 presidential election.

Continue Reading Below

West Virginia Republican Senator Shelley Moore Capito told FOX Business that while the GOP had come up with solutions that “didn't make it over the finish line” in attempts to overturn the Affordable Care Act, Republicans are focused on a solution that addresses three main areas.

“We know what we are looking at is coverage, and that means for pre-existing conditions, affordability and accessibility" Capito said on “Cavuto: Coast-to-Coast” Tuesday.

Trump reportedly abandoned plans to press for a vote on a bill to replace Obamacare ahead of next year’s elections following a conversation with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Monday.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders told Fox News Tuesday health care is an issue the president would like to address now but “we know that Democrats are controlled by the far-radical left-wing of their party.”

Advertisement

“Everybody agrees that ObamaCare doesn’t work" and "even the Dems want to replace it, but with Medicare for all, which would cause 180 million Americans to lose their beloved private health insurance,” Trump Tweeted on Monday.

"I think when we see Medicare for all, we know what that basically means. Medicare for none. The alternative ideas are so drastic on the other side that I think the President realized that in order to get something that's really going to work and be effective, and cover the things we want to cover, we're going to have to wait until after the next election," Capito said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

The Trump administration expanded its efforts to overturn the Affordable Care Act last week by arguing the entire health care law is unconstitutional. A recent report by the Urban Institute predicted the nation's uninsured rate would climb by 19.9 million, or 65 percent, if Obamacare was repealed.