Trump administration is creating transparency in the health care system: Seth Denson

President Trump is reviving his call to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, making a central issue in his bid for reelection.

“The Republican party will soon be known as the party of health care,” he said on Capitol Hill Saturday.

2020 presidential candidate Bernie Sanders (I-VT) is threatening that people could ‘die’ if the president succeeds in scrapping Obamacare. Sanders’ alternative is a single payer health care plan proposal that includes getting rid of all private insurance companies.

“What the Trump Administration is already started doing is laying out the groundwork under [Health and Human Services Secretary] Alex Azar, infusing transparency into the system, targeting prescription drug. These are the things that are really driving the cost of healthcare,” GDP Advisors president and co-founder Seth Denson said during an interview on FOX Business’ “The Evening Edit” Monday.

Denson said Trump hasn’t rolled out specifics to his plan, but his efforts is bringing transparency back into the system, a move he says is will drive down the cost of health care.

“The Affordable Care Act focused on insurance and most Americans think about health care and insurance in the same manner, but one is just the credit card. So we need to drive down the cost of services and if we do that, the insurance in turn will come down too,” Denson said.