COVID-19 vaccine is ‘safe’ but shouldn’t be mandated: Rep. Crenshaw

Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas joined FOX Business' "Varney & Co." to discuss mask mandates and the politicization of the COVID-19 vaccine, arguing that it shouldn't be mandated and asserting he is ‘sick’ that the Democrats are politicizing it.

NYC UNION PUSHES BACK AGAINST DE BLASIO MANDATE TO GET VACCINATED OR TAKE WEEKLY COVID TESTS

REP. DAN CRENSHAW: I think we're all sick of the vaccine controversy here. Our outlook on this should be very simple. Look, I think the vaccine is safe and effective. I also don't think you can be forced to take it. We should just really have that worldview.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

And I'm really sick of the Democrats especially trying to politicize this and gaslight the American people and say, look at these Republicans bad-mouthing the vaccine. I've never badmouthed the vaccine at all, actually. But you know who has? Kamala Harris, Governor Cuomo of New York. I mean, they're all on the record… Back in October when Trump was touting this vaccine, they were on the record saying that you can't trust the FDA. So I'm getting really sick of how this has been politicized.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

WATCH THE ENTIRE INTERVIEW BELOW: