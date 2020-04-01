Apple donates 1.9M coronavirus masks to NY

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

On Wednesday, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo tweeted that Apple has donated 1.9 million masks to the state of New York with "more on the way" to aid in the fight against the coronavirus.

"We are so grateful to Apple for this much-needed gift of critical PPE supplies," Cuomo said. "Thank you. Thank you."

According to Mayor Bill de Blasio, New York City needs to find 3.3 million N95 masks, 2.1 million surgical masks, 100,000 isolation gowns and 400 ventilators by Sunday to get the city’s hospitals ready for a coming wave of coronavirus patients expected by Monday

Apple previously donated 10 million masks to regions in Europe that were hardest hit by the coronavirus, according to a tweet by its CEO Tim Cook last week. The company also released a new screening tool on Friday to help people determine whether they may be at risk for COVID-19.

