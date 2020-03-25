Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Apple

Apple donating 9M coronavirus masks: Pence

Hospitals and other health-care centers are facing a shortage due to the pandemic

By FOXBusiness
close
Vice President Mike Pence says Apple CEO Tim Cook will be donating 9 million masks to health care facilities across the country and to the national stockpile. video

Pence: Apple donating 9 million N95 masks to help in coronavirus fight

Vice President Mike Pence says Apple CEO Tim Cook will be donating 9 million masks to health care facilities across the country and to the national stockpile.

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Continue Reading Below

Vice President Mike Pence said Apple is donating 9 million N95 respiratory masks during a Tuesday press briefing on the novel coronavirus.

Apple and other major U.S. companies are looking to help produce and donate masks and other medical supplies as hospitals and other health-care centers face shortages because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

President Trump gestures for Pence to speak in the briefing room of the White House, March 9. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

"I spoke today, and the president spoke last week, with Tim Cook of Apple. And at this moment in time, Apple went to their storehouses and is donating 9 million N95 masks to healthcare facilities all across the country and to the national stockpile," Pence said during the briefing.

FACEBOOK ANNOUNCES CORONAVIRUS SMALL-BUSINESS GRANTS

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
AAPLAPPLE INC.254.35+7.47+3.03%

It is unclear how Apple has access to 9 million masks.

"Our teams at Apple have been working to help source supplies for healthcare providers fighting COVID-19. We’re donating millions of masks for health professionals in the US and Europe. To every one of the heroes on the front lines, we thank you," Cook tweeted on March 21.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Apple closed all of its brick-and-mortar stores outside China and Taiwan earlier this month amid COVID-19 concerns and restrictions on public spaces. It has also put a two-device purchase limit on most of its devices as the company faces supply-chain and demand challenges.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS