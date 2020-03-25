Apple donating 9M coronavirus masks: Pence

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Vice President Mike Pence said Apple is donating 9 million N95 respiratory masks during a Tuesday press briefing on the novel coronavirus.

Apple and other major U.S. companies are looking to help produce and donate masks and other medical supplies as hospitals and other health-care centers face shortages because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I spoke today, and the president spoke last week, with Tim Cook of Apple. And at this moment in time, Apple went to their storehouses and is donating 9 million N95 masks to healthcare facilities all across the country and to the national stockpile," Pence said during the briefing.

It is unclear how Apple has access to 9 million masks.

"Our teams at Apple have been working to help source supplies for healthcare providers fighting COVID-19. We’re donating millions of masks for health professionals in the US and Europe. To every one of the heroes on the front lines, we thank you," Cook tweeted on March 21.

Apple closed all of its brick-and-mortar stores outside China and Taiwan earlier this month amid COVID-19 concerns and restrictions on public spaces. It has also put a two-device purchase limit on most of its devices as the company faces supply-chain and demand challenges.

