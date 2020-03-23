Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Apple

Apple scraps curbs on online buyers of iPhones amid virus outbreak

Purchasing limits are still in place for some iPad and Macbook models

Reuters
close
Apple closes all stores outside of China until March 27th. FOX Business' Susan Li with more on store closures.video

Apple closes all stores outside of China

Apple closes all stores outside of China until March 27th. FOX Business' Susan Li with more on store closures.

SHANGHAI -- Apple has dropped a two-device limit on online purchases of iPhones, a check of its web stores showed on Monday, just days after changing the checkout procedure amid a coronavirus pandemic.

Continue Reading Below

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Drop-down menus in online stores for territories ranging from the United States to Hong Kong and mainland China now allow customers to buy more than 10 devices. Curbs stay for some iPad and Macbook models, however.

Apple declined to comment.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

This month Apple said it would shut all its brick-and-mortar retail stores outside mainland China, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macao, in effect switching purchases to its website.