Apple develops COVID-19 app with White House

Apple released a new coronavirus screening tool to help people determine whether they may be at risk for COVID-19.

The screening tool, which is available on a website and via an app, which asks users questions about symptoms and exposure and then provides recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on next steps to take, such as self-isolating, monitoring symptoms and determining whether or not a user should contact a medical provider.

Apple said it worked with the CDC, the White House coronavirus task force and FEMA to create the screening tool. More than 86,000 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the United States. Hospitals have been inundated with patients and people seeking tests have faced long waits.

The app and website also offer resources to stay informed about the pandemic and frequently asked questions about the virus, such as how to recognize symptoms.

Apple also said this week that it was donating 10 million masks to help health providers deal with the pandemic.

Apple said its platforms would be continuously updated with information from the CDC, including best practices.

The company’s new tool can be accessed at apple.com/covid19 or in the App Store here. Apple said it is not collecting users’ answers from the screening tool.

