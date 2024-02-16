Expand / Collapse search
American Airlines
Published

Woman walked though unmanned checkpoint, took American Airlines flight without ticket: report

The FBI and TSA confirm the woman was physically screened before boarding the plane

A woman was reportedly able to travel on a domestic flight from Tennessee to California without a boarding pass. 

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) confirmed to reporters the severe breach in airline security happened earlier this month.

"TSA is reviewing the circumstances of this matter but can confirm that the traveler in question was physically screened, along with their carry-on items, without incident at the Nashville International Airport security checkpoint on February 7th before boarding the flight," a TSA spokesperson told USA Today via email. 

"TSA and its airline partners are cooperating with the ongoing law enforcement investigation."

TSA precheck sign

A sign directs airport visitors to a Transportation Security Administration checkpoint entrance. A woman in Nashville was reportedly able to walk past an unmanned security checkpoint and board a flight without a ticket. (Elijah Nouvelage/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

An unidentified woman is reported to have boarded the flight from Nashville after undergoing a standard TSA physical screening but without an ID and ticket check at the gate.

The TSA reportedly told the press the woman was able to walk through an unmanned area of the security checkpoint and enter the plane without the necessary ticket.

Crowds in front of Southwest baggage drop at Nashville Airport

Travelers wait in line in front of a ticketing counter at the Nashville International Airport in Nashville. (Seth Herald/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The unidentified woman reportedly traveled on American Airlines flight 1393 to Los Angeles and disembarked without incident.

Law enforcement met her at the arrival gate, and she was taken into custody for interrogation. 

The FBI also reportedly confirmed the incident.

TSA badge seal

The seal of the Transportation Security Administration on the patch of an airport official.  (Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images / Getty Images)

"A woman in question was detained for questioning, and our investigation is ongoing," the FBI told the outlet in an email. "No one has been charged at this time."