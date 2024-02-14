Delta flight from Amsterdam to Detroit turned around after maggots fall on passengers: report

An hour into a Delta flight from Amsterdam to Detroit, the plane had to turn around after maggots reportedly fell from an overhead cabin onto economy passengers.

Delta Flight DL133 returned to Schiphol Tuesday "after a suitcase containing rotten fish in the overhead bin broke open and maggots began to fall on the unsuspecting passengers," the Daily Mail reported.

Once the airplane landed, passengers exited, the cabin was cleaned and the suitcase involved was put in a bag to be burned.

One of the flight's passengers told the Daily Mail that Delta staff identified the owner of the rotting suitcase and detained them on the plane after all other passengers disembarked.

The passenger, named Kelce, said those inconvenienced were given 8,000 air miles, hotel room compensation and a $30 meal ticket if they were delayed overnight from continuing their travels.

It is unclear if the suitcase owner was fined or if any action was taken against them.

A Reddit thread not only alerted social media users about what happened, but had impacted travelers chiming in.

"My family and I were in the row directly in front of the maggots," one Reddit user wrote. "The lady right behind us told the flight attendants the maggots were falling on her head. Ugh. I turned around and they were wiggling around on the seat."

The passenger said they heard the fish was wrapped in newspaper.

Delta Air Lines did not immediately respond to a FOX Business request for comment. The airline's website says "edible perishable items are allowed on board, as part of your carry-on baggage – provided there is no violation of agricultural restrictions for the destination country." It adds that "Delta is not responsible for any perishable item that spoils or goes bad while in transit."