Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Airlines
Published

Lufthansa passenger dies on international flight after spitting up ‘litters’ of blood: ‘Absolute horror’

Passengers on board later had their flight rebooked

close
Travel expert Mark Murphy joins ‘Cavuto: Coast to Coast’ to break down the timeline of Boeing 737 Max crises and the impact it has had on the travel industry. video

Consumers have ‘short-term memories’ with the airline industry: Mark Murphy

Travel expert Mark Murphy joins ‘Cavuto: Coast to Coast’ to break down the timeline of Boeing 737 Max crises and the impact it has had on the travel industry.

A Lufthansa German Airlines passenger died on a flight from Bangkok to Munich last week after spitting up "liters" of blood, according to Swiss media. 

An airline spokesperson said flight crew and a doctor on board administered aid but the passenger died midflight, forcing the plane to turn around after about an hour and a half in the air. 

Passengers on board flight LH773 described the horror that unfolded, leading up to the 63-year-old passenger’s death. 

Lufthansa

Passenger aircraft operated by Deutsche Lufthansa AG, during a strike by airport security workers, at Frankfurt Airport in Frankfurt, Germany, on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024.  (Alex Kraus/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

One passenger, a 55-year-old nursing specialist named Karin Missfelder, told Swiss outlet Blick she noticed something was wrong with the passenger in the row in front of her. 

"He had cold sweats, was breathing much too quickly, and was already apathetic," she said. 

A 30-year-old Polish doctor on board the plane evaluated the passenger’s condition. The passenger was then given a chamomile tea, and he began to "spit blood into the bag that his wife held out to him." 

The passenger was said to have lost "liters" of blood. 

"It was absolute horror, everyone was screaming," Missfelder recalled. 

ISRAELI FLIGHT DIVERTED AFTER PASSENGER TRIES ENTERING COCKPIT: REPORT

Flight attendants tried to resuscitate the passenger for half an hour, but it was too late. 

Per flightradar24, the flight had left Bangkok International Airport just after midnight before turning around. 

FOX Business has reached out to Lufthansa for more information. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP 

The passengers on board the canceled flight were later rebooked to other flights, Lufthansa said. 