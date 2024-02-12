Lufthansa passenger dies on international flight after spitting up ‘litters’ of blood: ‘Absolute horror’

A Lufthansa German Airlines passenger died on a flight from Bangkok to Munich last week after spitting up "liters" of blood, according to Swiss media.

An airline spokesperson said flight crew and a doctor on board administered aid but the passenger died midflight, forcing the plane to turn around after about an hour and a half in the air.

Passengers on board flight LH773 described the horror that unfolded, leading up to the 63-year-old passenger’s death.

One passenger, a 55-year-old nursing specialist named Karin Missfelder, told Swiss outlet Blick she noticed something was wrong with the passenger in the row in front of her.

"He had cold sweats, was breathing much too quickly, and was already apathetic," she said.

A 30-year-old Polish doctor on board the plane evaluated the passenger’s condition. The passenger was then given a chamomile tea, and he began to "spit blood into the bag that his wife held out to him."

The passenger was said to have lost "liters" of blood.

"It was absolute horror, everyone was screaming," Missfelder recalled.

Flight attendants tried to resuscitate the passenger for half an hour, but it was too late.

Per flightradar24, the flight had left Bangkok International Airport just after midnight before turning around.

FOX Business has reached out to Lufthansa for more information.

The passengers on board the canceled flight were later rebooked to other flights, Lufthansa said.