Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Travel
Published

TSA to test out new self-service screening process

TSA self-screening option coming to Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas in January

close
Labarrius William and Josue Gonzalez were caught on security footage stealing from people’s luggage. Credit: Miami TSA video

Miami TSA caught on camera stealing from passengers

Labarrius William and Josue Gonzalez were caught on security footage stealing from people’s luggage. Credit: Miami TSA

Traveling through security at a southwest airport may soon be as easy as checking out your own groceries or ordering your own food from a restaurant. 

A self-service screening option is coming to Las Vegas Harry Reid International Airport next month, according to a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) news release. 

PreCheck passengers will be the first to use the new technology that allows them to "complete the screening process with minimal to no assistance" from transportation security officers (TSOs).

"Travelers will use passenger and carry-on screening systems at individual consoles or screening lanes themselves, reducing the number of pat-downs and bag inspections TSOs need to perform and freeing their time to be reallocated to the busier aspects of screening operations," Dr. John Fortune, Screening at Speed program manager, said.

PLAYER TURNS $2.50 BET INTO NEARLY $348K PLAYING SLOTS AT LAS VEGAS AIRPORT

Self-service screening system

DHS Under Secretary for Science and Technology, Dr. Dimitri Kusnezov, visits the Vanderlande PAX M2 self-service screening system.  (TSA)

Feedback from mock passengers and TSOs has been "incredibly positive," he added.

The technology is a result of a joint research and development effort by TSA's Innovation Task Force and the Screening at Speed team at DHS's Science and Technology Directorate. It is aimed at increasing security effectiveness, reducing checkpoint wait times and keeping travelers and TSOs safer by minimizing person-to-person contact. 

TSA and Screening at Speed are working with three companies who were awarded contracts in 2021: Micro-X, Vanderlande Industries, and Voxel Radar.

US PASSPORT PROCESSING TIMES BACK TO PRE-PANDEMIC NORMS, STATE DEPARTMENT SAYS

Self-service TSA screening prototype

Future airport screening concept design from 2015. (Department of Homeland Security Science and Technology Directorate)

TSA precheck sign

Transportation Security Administration (TSA) pre-check members will be the first to be able to try the self-service checkpoint at the airport in Las Vegas. (Elijah Nouvelage/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

TSOs at Harry Reid International Airport have already been trained on how to operate the self-service screening process travelers will be able to use in January, according to the DHS release.  

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS     

The system will also be showcased at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas in January. 

Las Vegas is not the first U.S. city to test the technology. A self-service prototype was installed at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Washington, D.C., in March and has been screening volunteer passengers and their belongings. 