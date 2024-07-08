Tire falls off United Airlines plane during takeoff at LAX, 2nd time in months

For the second time in less than three months, a United Airlines flight has lost a part during takeoff from a California-based airport.

Around 7 a.m. on Monday, United Airlines flight 1001 was flying from Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) to Denver when a wheel fell off during takeoff.

The wheel was recovered, and airline officials confirmed that there were no injuries reported to anyone on the plane or on the ground where the wheel fell.

The flight made it safely to Denver International Airport just after 10 a.m., according to the airline.

The Boeing 757-200 was carrying 174 passengers and seven crew members.

United Airlines told Fox News Digital that the incident is under investigation.

Back in May, a United Airlines flight that took off from San Francisco International Airport (SFO) was diverted to Los Angeles after losing a tire during takeoff that proceeded to damage several parked vehicles parked at the airport.

The tire landed in an SFO employee parking lot and there were no injuries, SFO airport officials confirmed to Fox News Digital.

A spokesperson for the airline told Fox News Digital that "The 777-200 has six tires on each of its two main landing gear struts. The aircraft is designed to land safely with missing or damaged tires."

Earlier that same week, a different United Airlines flight traveling from Honolulu to San Francisco encountered an engine failure over the Pacific Ocean.

United said despite the delay, the aircraft managed to land safely at San Francisco International Airport nearly an hour after the incident.