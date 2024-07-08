Expand / Collapse search
United Airlines
Tire falls off United Airlines plane during takeoff at LAX, 2nd time in months

UA Flight 1001 out of Los Angeles was bound for Denver when it lost a wheel during takeoff

For the second time in less than three months, a United Airlines flight has lost a part during takeoff from a California-based airport.

Around 7 a.m. on Monday, United Airlines flight 1001 was flying from Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) to Denver when a wheel fell off during takeoff.

The wheel was recovered, and airline officials confirmed that there were no injuries reported to anyone on the plane or on the ground where the wheel fell. 

The flight made it safely to Denver International Airport just after 10 a.m., according to the airline.

united airlines

A United Airlines Boeing 777 passenger aircraft at Denver International Airport in Denver. (Robert Alexander/Getty Images / Getty Images)

The Boeing 757-200 was carrying 174 passengers and seven crew members. 

United Airlines told Fox News Digital that the incident is under investigation. 

Back in May, a United Airlines flight that took off from San Francisco International Airport (SFO) was diverted to Los Angeles after losing a tire during takeoff that proceeded to damage several parked vehicles parked at the airport.

A United Airlines airplane at Los Angeles International Airport

A United Airlines airplane passes three Alaska Airlines airplanes on the tarmac at LAX Airport on April 16, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Gary Hershorn/Getty Images / Getty Images)

The tire landed in an SFO employee parking lot and there were no injuries, SFO airport officials confirmed to Fox News Digital.

A spokesperson for the airline told Fox News Digital that "The 777-200 has six tires on each of its two main landing gear struts. The aircraft is designed to land safely with missing or damaged tires."

A United Airlines Boeing 787 taxis

A United Airlines Boeing 787 taxis as a United Airlines Boeing 767 lands at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco on Feb. 7, 2015. (REUTERS/Louis Nastro/File Photo / Reuters Photos)

Earlier that same week, a different United Airlines flight traveling from Honolulu to San Francisco encountered an engine failure over the Pacific Ocean.

United said despite the delay, the aircraft managed to land safely at San Francisco International Airport nearly an hour after the incident.