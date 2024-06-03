Dozens of passengers on United Airlines flight mysteriously fall ill en route to Texas

A United Airlines flight from Canada to the U.S. was investigated on Friday after dozens of passengers fell ill for an unspecified reason.

United Flight 1528 from Vancouver to Houston, Texas, landed at George Bush Intercontinental Airport on May 31. United Airlines told Fox Business that the flight was carrying 163 passengers and 6 crew members.

The Houston Fire Department reported that around 25 of the flight's passengers reported feeling sick, according to USA Today. Authorities evaluated some of the passengers with the most severe symptoms at the airport, but none were taken to the hospital.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) told Fox Business that most of the sick passengers had "GI symptoms."

FOX NEWS POLL: HIGHER PRICES AFFECTING SUMMER TRAVEL PLANS

While the exact illness has not been reported, United Airlines explained to Fox News Digital that 75 of the flight's passengers were returning from a cruise.

"Several passengers who had been on the same cruise and did not feel well were on United Flight 1528 from Vancouver to Houston," a United Airlines spokesperson explained. "United Airlines is actively coordinating with health authorities to address the situation."

FAA ANNOUNCES RECORD UNRULY PASSENGER FINES

The aircraft then went through a deep cleaning after the passengers deplaned.

"As a precautionary measure, the aircraft will be removed from service and go through a deep cleaning before returning to service," United Airlines' statement added. "Ensuring the health and safety of our passengers and crew remains our top priority."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

The CDC told Fox Business that its officials responded to the incident after the plane landed.

"Public health officers from CDC’s Houston Port Health Station worked with EMS to evaluate ill passengers on board," a CDC spokesperson said. "Most of the ill passengers reported mild GI symptoms."

"No passengers were noted to have a fever during the flight or upon public health assessment at landing," the statement added. "No passengers met CDC criteria for further public health follow-up. Passengers from the flight continued with their travel plans."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Fox News Digital reached out to the Houston Fire Department for more information.