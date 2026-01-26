Southwest Airlines officially ends longstanding open-seating model, begins plus-size pricing change

Southwest Airlines is officially ending two signature policies that have long set the carrier apart from its competitors.

Starting Tuesday, the controversial policies announced last year will raise ticket prices for plus-size passengers and also end the airline’s decades-old open-seating arrangement.

Southwest first announced in July 2025 that it would end its open-seating policy, partly to boost revenue and in response to what it described as passengers’ growing preference for purchasing premium seating options.

"Our Customers want more choice and greater control over their travel experience," Southwest executive Tony Roach said in 2025. "Assigned seating unlocks new opportunities for our Customers — including the ability to select Extra Legroom seats — and removes the uncertainty of not knowing where they will sit in the cabin."

Seat options now include Standard, Preferred and Extra Legroom. The airline is also shifting from the A/B/C groups with numbered positions model to a new boarding system using Groups 1 through 8.

For "customers of size," travelers who cannot fit between the armrests must purchase two tickets in advance, the company stated on its website.

"Customers who encroach upon the neighboring seat(s) should proactively purchase the needed number of seats prior to travel to ensure the additional seat is available," Southwest Airlines said.

The move marks a stark departure from previous policies that many plus-size travelers relied on for flexible accommodations. Under the prior rules, passengers could proactively purchase an additional seat and receive a refund for the second ticket later, or request a free extra seat at the airport if room allows.

Passengers now must purchase the additional seat during booking to guarantee space and qualify for a refund only if their chosen fare class is not full. In addition, the flyer needs to request the refund within 90 days of the flight.

If a passenger does not pre-reserve an extra seat and is determined to need one, the airline will provide a complimentary additional seat only if space is available. If the flight is full, the passenger will be rebooked on another flight with available seating. In addition, if the determination is made after boarding, the passenger may be required to deplane for rebooking.