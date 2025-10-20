United Airlines flight diverts after windshield cracks at 36,000 feet

Federal officials are investigating a United Airlines flight that was forced to divert to Salt Lake City last week after the plane's windshield was damaged.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) announced in an X post on Sunday that it is investigating a cracked windscreen on United's Boeing 737 Max 8, which was on its way from Denver to Los Angeles.

United said in a statement that one layer of its multilayered windshield on Flight 1093 was damaged. The crew had discovered the issue during the flight on Thursday, prompting the diversion.

The NTSB said it is gathering radar, weather, flight recorder data as it looks into the incident further. The damaged windscreen is also being sent to NTSB laboratories for examination, the agency said on X.

United Airlines told FOX Business that the aircraft was carrying 134 passengers and six crew members when it diverted and safely landed in Salt Lake City. The same day, United arranged another aircraft to take customers to Los Angeles.

The maintenance team is still working to return the aircraft to service.

Aircraft windshields are designed to function safely in case any layer sustains damage.

