Alaska Airlines restores operations after widespread technology issue grounded flights nationwide

Alaska Airlines resumed operations nationwide late Thursday night after a "significant IT outage" caused the airline to ground all flights for hours.

In a statement posted on X, Alaska Airlines said the ground stop for all Alaska and Horizon Air flights was lifted at 11:30 p.m. PST.

More than 229 flights were canceled in connection with the ground stop, which lasted approximately eight hours.

"We are working to get our operations back on track as quickly and safely as possible. Since this afternoon, we’ve had more than 229 flight cancellations. Additional flight disruptions are likely as we reposition aircraft and crews throughout our network," the statement said.

GROUND STOP ISSUED AT ATLANTA AIRPORT FOLLOWING FIRE INCIDENT, FAA CONFIRMS

The airline thanked its guests for their patience during the disruption, ensuring that they are "working to get them to their destinations as quickly as we can."

Flyers are still encouraged to check their flight's status before heading to the airport as operations pick back up.

"A flexible travel policy is in place to support guests as operations return to normal following an IT outage," the airline said.

Alaska Airlines also canceled its third quarter earnings conference call that was scheduled for Friday morning "to allow our teams to focus on supporting our guests and the recovery of our operation."

Ticker Security Last Change Change % ALK ALASKA AIR GROUP INC. 46.63 -1.05 -2.20%

GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN DRIVES STAFFING FLIGHT DELAYS FROM 5% TO 53% AS AIR TRAFFIC CONTROLLERS CALL OUT

Early Thursday afternoon, the airline confirmed on X that it was experiencing an "IT outage affecting operations," prompting a temporary ground stop.

"A temporary ground stop is in place. We apologize for the inconvenience. If you're scheduled to fly tonight, please check your flight status before heading to the airport," the airline said at the time.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The disruption took place amid a growing number of technology-related issues impacting airline operations worldwide.