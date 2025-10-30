Airlines step up to support federal workers as nearly 13,000 air traffic controllers go unpaid

Major U.S. airlines are stepping up to support air traffic controllers and other federal employees who continue to work without pay amid the ongoing federal government shutdown.

Roughly 13,000 air traffic controllers and 50,000 Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers nationwide are considered essential, meaning they must remain on the job even as their paychecks remain in limbo. The shutdown, which began on Oct. 1, has dragged on for weeks with no sign of resolution.

In the meantime, leading airlines told FOX Business they are working to minimize delays and offer assistance to affected federal workers.

American Airlines

A spokesperson for American Airlines told FOX Business the company remains "committed" to supporting federal workers, including by providing meals at airports across the country.

Locations include Dallas Fort Worth International Airport in Texas, Philadelphia International Airport in Pennsylvania, John F. Kennedy International Airport and LaGuardia Airport in New York, Los Angeles International Airport in California, Miami International Airport in Florida, among others, the spokesperson said.

"We're grateful to the air traffic controllers, TSA officers and [Customs and Border Protection] officers who continue to ensure safe travel for our customers — even as they go unpaid during the government shutdown," the spokesperson told FOX Business in an email. "We recognize the critical role these individuals play in ensuring the safety and efficiency of air travel, and we are committed to supporting them in meaningful ways."

Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines told FOX Business it is doing "its best" to minimize flight disruptions, though ultimate control of the air traffic system lies with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

"Southwest does its best to minimize delays caused by ground stops, but the flow of air traffic is controlled entirely by the FAA," the spokesperson said. "If we know in advance that controller staffing will be an issue, we can adjust our flight schedule to accommodate minor delays."

The spokesperson added that cancellations and diversions occur "only when we have no other option."

"Nothing is more important to Southwest than the safety of our customers and employees," the spokesperson said.

Alaska Airlines

A spokesperson for Alaska Airlines referred FOX Business to an Oct. 24 statement from Airlines for America, a trade association representing major U.S. airlines, which urged lawmakers to pass a clean continuing resolution to reopen the government.

"Missed paychecks for the federal employees charged with the safe and efficient facilitation of our national airspace unnecessarily increases stress for the thousands of air traffic controllers, TSA officers and CBP employees who work every day to keep aviation safe and secure," Airlines for America said in the statement.

The statement warned that "a system under stress must slow down," potentially causing delays. The association also called on Congress to "act with an appropriate sense of urgency."

United Airlines

A spokesperson for United Airlines directed FOX Business to the FAA and Airlines for America for comment.

United Airlines is also donating meals to federal workers, including air traffic controllers, amid the government shutdown, according to People Magazine.

Other airlines providing meals include Delta Air Lines and JetBlue, People reported.

Delta said it has "arranged for a limited number of meals for transportation sector workers," while JetBlue said it plans to "offer meals at our airports as a gesture of support," according to People.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AAL AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. 13.13 +0.35 +2.74% LUV SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO. 30.30 +0.21 +0.71% ALK ALASKA AIR GROUP INC. 41.71 +1.02 +2.51% UALJBU NO DATA AVAILABLE - - - ULCC FRONTIER GROUP HOLDINGS INC 3.86 +0.18 +4.89%

The FAA did not respond to FOX Business’ request for comment. An automatic reply from the agency stated: "Due to a lapse in funding, the FAA is not responding to routine media inquiries."

FOX Business reached out to JetBlue, Frontier Airlines and Spirit Airlines.