Trump admin revokes approval of 13 Mexican airline routes to US

The Trump administration said it revoked approval of 13 Mexican airline routes into the U.S. this week after Mexico illegally canceled and froze U.S. carrier flights "for three years without consequences."

Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy issued a new order that will "slash 13 current or planned routes by Mexican carriers into the United States," according to the Department of Transportation. It comes after Duffy, in July, "put Mexico on notice for its blatant disregard of the 2015 U.S.-Mexico Air Transport Agreement and its ongoing anti-competitive behavior."

"Joe Biden and Pete Buttigieg were too weak to stand up to Mexico when they walked all over our bilateral aviation agreement. These deals are binding, and like our trade agreements, President Trump is going to put America First and enforce them," Duffy said in a statement. "Until Mexico stops the games and honors its commitments, we will continue to hold them accountable. No country should be able to take advantage of our carriers, our market, and our flyers without repercussions."

The disapproved routes involve airports servicing Mexico City.

The impacted routes include:

An Aeroméxico service between Benito Juarez International Airport (MEX) and San Juan, Puerto Rico

A Volaris service between Benito Juárez International Airport and Newark

Viva Aerobus proposed services between Felipe Angeles International Airport (NLU) and Austin, New York, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami and Orlando

Aeroméxico services between Felipe Angeles International Airport and Houston and McAllen.

"The Department understands that the government of Mexico’s continued non-compliance may impact travel plans for American citizens. Passengers should contact their carrier for specific re-accommodation information," the Department of Transportation added.

"In addition to these actions, Secretary Duffy is also proposing a prohibition of Mexican passenger airlines from transporting belly cargo between MEX and the United States. This action would take effect 108 business days after it is finalized," it also said.

The Department of Transportation noted, "Mexico has illegally canceled and frozen U.S. carrier flights for three years without consequences," and, "All the while, Mexican carriers have been adding new routes and services between MEX and the United States."

"Mexico has not been in compliance with the bilateral agreement since 2022 when it abruptly rescinded U.S. passenger carriers’ slots and then forced U.S. all-cargo carriers to relocate operations," the department continued. "Mexico claimed its actions were temporary to allow for construction to alleviate congestion at Benito Juárez International Airport (MEX) that has yet to materialize three years later. By restricting slots and mandating that all-cargo operations move out of MEX, Mexico has broken its promise, disrupted the market, and left American businesses holding the bag for millions in increased costs."

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum on Wednesday said she disagreed with the Trump administration’s moves and will request a meeting between Mexico’s foreign minister and Duffy to review the matter, according to Reuters, which added that she is hopeful a deal can be reached.