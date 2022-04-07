California woman wins $10M lotto prize after accidentally pushing wrong button

A California woman won $10 million after accidentally pushing the wrong number on a lottery Scratchers vending machine.

The California Lottery said in a release that LaQuedra Edwards put $40 into the machine at a Vons supermarket in Tarzana in November 2021.

Edwards was going to start selecting the games when "some rude person" bumped into her, causing her to accidentally push the wrong number and purchase a $30 200X Scratchers ticket.

"He just bumped into me, didn’t say a thing and just walked out the door," Edwards remembered, according to a release from the organization.

She was irritated because she had spent 75% of her money on one ticket.

Once Edwards was back in her, she started scratching the ticket, discovering she had just won the game's top prize.

"I didn’t really believe it at first, but I got on the 405 Freeway and kept looking down at [the ticket], and I almost crashed my car," she joked.

She pulled over, scanned the ticket with her California Lottery mobile app and "just kept thinking this can’t be right."

"I’m still in shock," she added. "All I remember saying once I found out how much I just won was, ‘I’m rich!’"

Edwards plans to use her winnings to buy a house and start a nonprofit organization.

The Vons location where she won her money got a $50,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

There are more than 50 unique Scratchers James to play each year in the Golden State.

According to the California Lottery's 2020 popular annual financial report, the lottery has paid out more than $67 billion in prizes since its inception.

Scratchers tickets range from $1 to $30, generating 76% of sales for the fiscal year ending on June 30, 2020.