Florida man becomes a millionaire with convenience store scratch-off

The Florida resident took a lump sum from the scratch-off ticket winnings, which was $3.96 million

One Florida man had his lucky day after a $20 lottery ticket led to him winning $5 million.

The Florida Lottery announced Tuesday afternoon that 66-year-old Rickey Johnson won $5 million from a Gold Rush Limited scratch-off game bought at a convenience store, according to FOX 35.

Johnson bought the scratch-off ticket at Haines City Food Mart in Haines City, Florida.

The convenience store will get a $10,000 commission for selling the winning scratch-off.

Florida lottery ticket

Johnson elected to receive the lottery winnings in a lump-sum payment of $3.96 million.

The scratch-off ticket has a top prize of $5 million and 100 prizes of $1 million, according to the state agency.

"Big Win Alert! Rickey Johnson from Winter Haven's life changes with a $5 million win from the $20 GOLD RUSH LIMITED Scratch-Off game," the Florida Lottery tweeted. "Cheers to Haines City Food Mart for helping make dreams come true!"