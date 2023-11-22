Washington woman wins huge lottery prize on her own birthday

A woman in Washington state had a birthday for the ages as she won $150,000 in a lottery game.

The woman, who is from the city of Arlington, was a frequent player of the "Hit 5" game in Washington's Lottery.

In "Hit 5," a player picks five numbers between 1 and 42 – or can have a computer decide for them. The more numbers match, the more a player wins, according to a Washington's Lottery press release. Each play costs $1.

The woman's name and the location she bought the tickets have not been released by Washington's Lottery.

On the eve of her birthday, the woman bought two tickets and had the "QuickPick" randomly generate her numbers.

The next day, the woman looked at her tickets, and found that she had won the cashpot – $150,000, said Washington's Lottery.

"She called her dear friend to share the news and invited her to lunch to celebrate some more," said Washington's Lottery.

The lucky birthday winner plans on using her winnings to pay bills and "continue to spoil her beloved dog, Beau," lottery officials stated.

Washington's Lottery was founded in 1982, according to its website.

Since then, it has "generated more than $5.0 billion to support several important state programs, including providing much-needed funds for the Washington Opportunity Pathways Account," which assists with college tuition for Washington residents, the website adds.

Additionally, the lottery funds about a quarter of the state's annual budget for the Early Childhood Education and Assistance Program.