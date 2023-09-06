Carnival cruise ship passenger airlifted by Coast Guard 180 miles from Cape Cod, Massachusetts

The U.S. Coast Guard says it has airlifted a Carnival cruise passenger to safety after the woman began experiencing health problems while the ship was traveling to Greenland.

The rescue happened 180 miles off the coast of Cape Cod, Massachusetts, on Labor Day.

"At 6:35 p.m., First Coast Guard District command center watchstanders received a report from the Carnival Legend that a woman on board the cruise ship was experiencing abdominal pains and had been vomiting throughout the day. The vessel was in route to Greenland from Cape Cod," the Coast Guard said in a statement.

"A Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod, Massachusetts, MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew and a HH-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew were launched to assist," it added.

Around 10:30 p.m. Monday, the Coast Guard arrived at the ship’s location and "safely hoisted patient and the cruise ship nurse at around 11 p.m.," officials said.

The patient was later transferred to "emergency medical services" around midnight after the helicopter arrived back on land.

Carnival Cruise Line did not immediately respond to a request for comment from FOX Business.

