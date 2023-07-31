Royal Caribbean cruise passenger who ‘could not swim’ goes overboard in Singapore Strait

A Royal Caribbean cruise passenger went overboard early Monday as the vessel was en route to Singapore.

Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) Singapore was notified around 7:50 a.m. that a passenger onboard the Royal Caribbean’s Spectrum of the Seas ship had fallen overboard in the Singapore Strait.

MRCC Singapore issued navigational safety broadcast to vessels in the Singapore Strait and vessels in port to keep a lookout for the missing person and report their sightings.

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) said the passenger was berthed earlier in Singapore to support the investigation and had departed Singapore around 4:30 p.m.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Royal Caribbean seeking more information on the passenger and efforts underway to find her.

The Straits Times, a Singaporean newspaper, identified the passenger who went overboard as 64-year-old Reeta Sahani of India.

Her son, 39-year-old Apoorv Sahani, told the outlet that his mother could not swim and the ship’s crew "thinks she jumped."

"She was on a holiday enjoying herself and then this whole thing happened. It doesn’t make sense," he reportedly said.

The incident comes after a passenger aboard Royal Caribbean’s Mariner of the Seas was rescued after falling overboard in late June. She was reported to have been in the water for up to 45 minutes before being rescued.