Cruises

Royal Caribbean cruise passenger who ‘could not swim’ goes overboard in Singapore Strait

MRCC Singapore issued navigational safety broadcast to vessels in the Singapore Strait

A Royal Caribbean cruise passenger went overboard early Monday as the vessel was en route to Singapore. 

Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) Singapore was notified around 7:50 a.m. that a passenger onboard the Royal Caribbean’s Spectrum of the Seas ship had fallen overboard in the Singapore Strait

MRCC Singapore issued navigational safety broadcast to vessels in the Singapore Strait and vessels in port to keep a lookout for the missing person and report their sightings. 

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) said the passenger was berthed earlier in Singapore to support the investigation and had departed Singapore around 4:30 p.m. 

Spectrum of the Seas cruise ship

The Spectrum of the Seas, a Quantum Ultra class cruise ship operated by Royal Caribbean International is seen berthed at the Marina Bay Cruise Centre on May 23, 2022 in Singapore. (Suhaimi Abdullah/NurPhoto via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Fox News Digital has reached out to Royal Caribbean seeking more information on the passenger and efforts underway to find her. 

The Straits Times, a Singaporean newspaper, identified the passenger who went overboard as 64-year-old Reeta Sahani of India. 

Her son, 39-year-old Apoorv Sahani, told the outlet that his mother could not swim and the ship’s crew "thinks she jumped." 

Empty park in Singapore

An empty Merlion Park in Singapore is pictured here on Feb. 3, 2021. The Spectrum of the Seas cruise ship was on its way to Singapore when a passenger when overboard. (REUTERS/Edgar Su / Reuters Photos)

"She was on a holiday enjoying herself and then this whole thing happened. It doesn’t make sense," he reportedly said. 

The incident comes after a passenger aboard Royal Caribbean’s Mariner of the Seas was rescued after falling overboard in late June. She was reported to have been in the water for up to 45 minutes before being rescued. 