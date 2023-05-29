Expand / Collapse search
Carnival cruise ship rocked by rough seas, severe weather, shaking some passengers

Carnival says stormy weather delayed cruise ship Sunshine's return from the Bahamas to Charleston, South Carolina

The Carnival Sunshine cruise ship sailed through rough seas May 27 on a return trip from the Bahamas to Charleston, South Carolina. (Brad Morrell via Storyful) video

Carnival Sunshine navigates rough seas from Bahamas to South Carolina

The Carnival Sunshine cruise ship sailed through rough seas May 27 on a return trip from the Bahamas to Charleston, South Carolina. (Brad Morrell via Storyful)

Passengers aboard a Carnival Cruise Line ship experienced a rough return to port in South Carolina as stormy weather brought heavy seas to the region.

Videos posted to social media showed high waves and large white caps rocking the cruise ship Carnival Sunshine as it returned to port in Charleston, South Carolina. 

The ship’s return from a the Bahamas had been delayed by the storm, but the dark skies and rough seas remained when the ship approached the port of Charleston.

Cruise Ship Storm

The Carnival Sunshine cruise ship sailed through rough seas May 27 while returning from the Bahamas to Charleston, South Carolina. (Brad Morrell via Storyful / Fox News)

Several individuals aboard the ship took to social media to share photos and videos of the ordeal, a number of which showed broken glass, doors knocked out of their frames, and water damage in certain corridors of the ship.

A spokesperson for Carnival Cruise Line provided the following statement to FOX Business on Monday regarding the incident: 

"Carnival Sunshine’s return to Charleston was impacted by the weather and rough seas on Saturday. The weather’s prolonged impact on the Charleston area delayed the ship’s arrival and as a result, the next voyage’s embarkation was also delayed. We appreciate the patience and understanding of all our guests. Carnival Sunshine is now sailing on its next cruise."

Carnival added in a statement to FOX Weather, "The weather and rough surf led to some crew cabins being temporarily taken out of service while we clean up water damage. All the public areas of the ship are open and in service and Carnival Sunshine is currently operating its next cruise, a five-day Bahamas sailing."

Carnival Destiny ship seen in Boston in 2000

The Carnival Destiny is docked at the Black Falcon Terminal in Boston, May 23, 2000. The Destiny was renamed Sunshine in 2013. (Boston Herald/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Two ladies take pictures in front of the Carnival cruise ship Elation in Nassau

Two ladies take pictures in front of the Carnival cruise ship Elation in Nassau, Bahamas on April 29, 2019.  (DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

FOX Weather reported that the low-pressure system responsible for the stormy weather in the mid-Atlantic region has now moved inland over North Carolina and will gradually weaken — but not until it dampens plans for holiday beachgoers in the area.

FOX Weather’s Brian Donegan contributed to this report.