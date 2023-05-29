Carnival cruise ship rocked by rough seas, severe weather, shaking some passengers

Passengers aboard a Carnival Cruise Line ship experienced a rough return to port in South Carolina as stormy weather brought heavy seas to the region.

Videos posted to social media showed high waves and large white caps rocking the cruise ship Carnival Sunshine as it returned to port in Charleston, South Carolina.

The ship’s return from a the Bahamas had been delayed by the storm, but the dark skies and rough seas remained when the ship approached the port of Charleston.

Several individuals aboard the ship took to social media to share photos and videos of the ordeal, a number of which showed broken glass, doors knocked out of their frames, and water damage in certain corridors of the ship.

A spokesperson for Carnival Cruise Line provided the following statement to FOX Business on Monday regarding the incident:

"Carnival Sunshine’s return to Charleston was impacted by the weather and rough seas on Saturday. The weather’s prolonged impact on the Charleston area delayed the ship’s arrival and as a result, the next voyage’s embarkation was also delayed. We appreciate the patience and understanding of all our guests. Carnival Sunshine is now sailing on its next cruise."

Carnival added in a statement to FOX Weather , "The weather and rough surf led to some crew cabins being temporarily taken out of service while we clean up water damage. All the public areas of the ship are open and in service and Carnival Sunshine is currently operating its next cruise, a five-day Bahamas sailing."

FOX Weather reported that the low-pressure system responsible for the stormy weather in the mid-Atlantic region has now moved inland over North Carolina and will gradually weaken — but not until it dampens plans for holiday beachgoers in the area.

FOX Weather’s Brian Donegan contributed to this report.